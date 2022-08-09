Rakshabandhan Gifting Guide: Pamper Your Siblings By Choosing From Myriad of These Gifting Options.

Rakshabandhan is around the corner and we can’t keep calm. One of the most difficult aspect of a festival is searching for gifts to present to your siblings. Fret not, we have curated a complete guide for you.

A dash of florals

This Rakshabandhan, present your sister with the gift of sustainably produced floral infused teas from the house of Interflora. Hibiscus, blue pea, chamomile and rose teas are blended with olive leaves to give you that dose of health. The nutrients of these leaves are thoughtfully combined with unused blooms to deliver an organic floral brew with a multitude of health benefits in every single cup.

Wholesome and sweet nuts

No festival is complete without that goodie bag full of nuts. The nutty siblings pack from Nourish Organics is just the perfect gift for Rakshabandhan. Filled with good-for-you fats and antioxidants, the honey roasted nuts are great anytime crave-busting snack.

Sweet delights

There is no bond like that of a brother and sister. This Raksha Bandhan, nurture this bond and gift them luxury hampers by The St. Regis Mumbai. Choose from a variety of hampers including Yard Box (Mithai), Truffle praline box, hand-rolled chocolates, macaroon box, hazelnut brownie, tea cake – banana walnut loaf or carrot cake.

Love for chocolates

Crafted to commemorate a special bond between siblings, Fabelle master chocolatiers have curated 4 unique luxury chocolate offerings that include dessert collection, continents dessert collection, the bars trilogy and bhe Bars quartet. Dessert Collection reimagines classic desserts from across Europe – Crème Brulee, Tiramisu, Strawberry Cheesecake, Lemon Meringue & Banoffee Pie - in decadent chocolate truffles.

A hair tool like no other

Nothing like gifting your sister a hair styling multi set tool. We all know how our sisters moan about going to the salon before any big event, no need to fret. The Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler would be the ultimate gift for her. The newly launched Airwrap Multi-styler is a fully customisable styling tool which delivers a range of styles for all Indian hair types, without extreme heat.

Goodness of tea

Celebrate the most special day, Raksha Bandhan, with an assortment of best-selling green, herbal, chai and black teas (30 tea bags) with a special handmade rakhi by Craftizen from the house of VAHDAM. These exquisite gift sets are perfect to make memories with your siblings.

A versatile makeup palette

Make up products for sisters never go out of vogue. This year, up your game a notch and buy her beauty products from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette is a beautiful palette includes 12 highly pigmented shades with intense colours in both metallics and matte. This highly versatile palette lets you create both day and night looks perfectly.

Mental health matters

Creating artwork really helps calm a person and induces a meditative state. Mandala Art from Souvenir publishers will help your sibling in reducing stress, increasing focus, and calming your anxiety. Mandala is a spiritual symbol that represents peace and positivity.

Too Cheesy!

Festivals are never complete without constant nibbling on snacks accompanied with chatter and gossip. Gift a delish cheese platter from Crave to Plate. It consists of two flavours of handcrafted cheese, 1 dip, crostini, crackers, flat bread and grapes to your sibling.

Fashion overdose

An amalgamation of comfortable silhouettes, bright colours, and classic prints, you cannot go wrong with these outfits. Take your sister shopping and buy these co-ord sets and kurtas for her. This is the perfect gift to spoil and pamper your brother this Raksha Bandhan too!

Popcorn love

Add an extra flavour of love to your rakhi celebration with our 4700BC’s Festive Gift Boxes in 4 Flavours. Heart-crafted delicious gourmet popcorn, comprising the flavours of Hawaiian Barbeque Cheese, Himalayan Salt Caramel, Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate and Mocha Walnut Chocolate are packed in an exquisite, contemporary and extremely durable tins. Time to order.

Skincare done right!

Skincare never goes out of fashion, does it? Well, all of us love those skincare products that leave our skin feeling fresh and dewy. This Rakhi, opt for the Shine & Glow Skin Brightening Range from Plantas. All products in the hamper work together to brighten, moisturize and get glow to your skin. A perfect gift hamper for your loved ones.

Long lashes

Gift your sister the long lashes she always wanted from the Hawtlash’s Line and Lash collection. An adhesive liquid eyeliner that will speed up your sister’s makeup time to apply false eyelashes. All your sister needs to do is line her eyes, apply some lashes, and she’s ready to go.

