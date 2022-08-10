Rakshabandhan Travel Guide: Destinations To Explore With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between siblings. From tying a rakhi, to pampering one another, it’s a day to cherish lifelong relationships and relive countless memories. With a number of holidays in close proximity to Rakshabandhan, why not consolidate your holiday and take your sibling out on a vacation and spend some quality time together.

From the historical palaces of Mysore to nature’s paradise, Munnar, here are some destinations you can travel to strengthen your bond with your sibling. Booking.com, has curated a list of destinations perfect to visit with your partner in crime.

Exploring nature

Located at an altitude of 6000 feet in the Idukki district in Kerala, Munnar is a paradise on earth and is ideal for your sibling if they love nature. Beautiful views of pristine valleys and zigzag mountain ranges are sure to leave you mesmerised. The Swiss of South India is a haven of calm and tranquility, as well as home to some of the world’s greatest tea estates. Munnar, which translates as “Three Rivers," is famous for its Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom only once every 12 years. Tourist attractions include the Attukal, Cheeyappara, Valara Waterfalls, Echo Point, Photo Point, Pothamedu Viewpoint, Rose Garden, and Blossom Park.

For water sports enthusiasts

With a magnificent coastline of shimmering white beaches, Malvan, a picturesque coastal town in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, is an ideal place to indulge in water sports. The secluded, clear and pristine beaches of Malvan encourage sports like snorkeling, scuba diving, banana boat rides, parasailing. Tourist attractions like Tarkarli Beach, Sindhudurg Fort, Tsunami Island, PadmaGad, Rajkot, Sarjekot, Rock Garden, Moryacha Dhonda, and Jai Ganesh Mandir depict Malvan’s magnificence and charm.

Fascinated by history

If you and your sibling are history buffs and want to go back in time to discover centuries-old legacy, take a trip to Mysore - the City of Palaces. Situated at the foothills of the lofty Chamundi Hills, the place allures tourists with its grand palaces, majestic temples, and beautiful gardens. Take a stroll along Mysore’s rich history, landmarks and museums.

Wildlife Buff

Home to some of the rare and endangered wildlife species, like Bengal tigers, Indian leopards, and Indian elephants, Masinagudi is yet another gorgeous destination that boasts of verdant woods, cascading waterfalls, glistening rivulets, and unique wonders of nature that are worth witnessing. Unwind in the lap of nature and appreciate the roar of exotic wildlife and chirping of various birds.

Fun and frolic

Remember when you were younger and your sibling taught you how to ride a bicycle? Well, this Rakshabandhan, it’s time to relive those days! Regarded as one of the most exotic places to visit in Tamil Nadu, visit and enjoy a cycling trip to this town with your sibling and absorb the beautiful and peaceful vibe.

