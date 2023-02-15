Rakul Preet Singh Is An Absolute Vision In A Gorgeous Lehenga At Sid-Kiara’s Reception

Rakul Preet Singh is known for setting trends and leaving us all with some major fashion goals. From adding a gorgeous six yards of grace to a sparkling glamorous pick, you can certainly count on Rakul Preet for some wonderful style cues. She has time and again hogged the limelight for being the best-dressed person in the room.

Recently, Rakul Preet helped us beat our weekday blues in a perfect awe-inspiring photo. Do you know what she wore? Hint: It’s an evergreen ethnic wear. Let us tell you, it’s a splendid lehenga choli.

She opted for the beautiful ethnic wonder to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s star-studded wedding reception party. Her metallic lehenga showcased sequins and lace work all over. She wore it with a strapless embellished blouse that accentuated her decolletage. To complete her ultra-glamorous OOTD, she opted for a sheer dupatta with delicate sequins and feather details near the borders.

To elevate the overall appearance, Rakul Preet Singh added a diamond-studded choker necklace and a sleek bracelet as accessories. For makeup, she chose subtle smokey eyes and sheen makeup with muted pink lips. We couldn’t take our eyes off her as she posed confidently in front of the camera.

Check out her look here-

Seems like Rakul Preet Singh’s love for lehengas is a never-ending affair. Just a few days ago, she was spotted in yet another swoon-worthy sparkling ensemble.

The 32-year-old was all decked-up in an enchanting silver sequinned ensemble from the shelves of Seema Gujral. Her outfit included a voluminous lehenga with geometric patterns and embellishments all over. To add that much-needed oomph factor, she paired it with an embellished strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Rakul Preet’s dupatta brought a sense of completion to her traditional look. To jazz up the outfit, she added a studded choker and bangles. The actress took the minimal route as far as her makeup was concerned.

Rakul Preet Singh dished out some major sangeet vibes in another lehenga choli. She picked the pastel outfit from designer label Sana Barreja’s shelves. Her floral printed lehenga in peach colour looked marvellous. She teamed it with a matching blouse showcasing a deep neckline and beadwork. The pastel dupatta too came with similar floral prints.

A pastel green outfit with silver jewellery is the ultimate style statement Rakul Preet Singh served us. She chose a lehenga set from Abhinav Mishra’s label that featured mirror work throughout and golden floral prints. Alongside, she added a matching blouse and dupatta. Rakul Preet wore silver chandbalis and bangles to accessorise her look. She chose a subtle makeup look here.

Yet again, Rakul Preet Singh left her fans stunned as she chose a peach and golden outfit raising the fashion bar further. She wore elegant Manish Malhotra ethnic wear with a flowy skirt. Her matching blouse showed intricate mirrorwork near the hem. Don’t miss her matching dupatta. For this, she went for gold-hued earrings with white pearls and a gold ring. Rakul Preet wore subtle glowy makeup to make it look even more charming.

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her work in films such as Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, Doctor G. Rakul Preet’s role in her latest release Chhatriwali has earned her praises.

