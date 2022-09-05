Rakul Preet Singh Sports A Super Affordable And Chic Mini Dress

‘Tis the season and our celebrities are going all out when it comes to raising a storm with their looks. Rakul Preet Singh is someone who never disappoints, she is aware of what suits her and mostly plays to her strength. Starting from really cool ethnic wear to casual outfits to vogue western wear, she does it all.

Very recently, the actress took to Instagram to share her pictures in a one-shoulder yellow mini wrap-dress and looked as bright as sunshine.

She kept the look pretty simple with beige heels and green hoops. For her makeup, she opted for a dewy style of a base with nothing but mascara and nude pink lips.

The Greecian Wrap Dress is from the brand Dash and Dot and is available on the brand’s website for an amount of Rs.2990 which is really affordable and we are absolutely supportive of the fact too.

The small tie on the bodice is clearly doing the magic, don’t you think?

