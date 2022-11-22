Ram Charan’s Outdoor Workout Session That Knows “No Vacation”

Ram Charan is one of the most popular and revered stars of the Telugu Film industry. Apart from his acting prowess, Ram Charan is also popular for being a fitness freak. Behind his strong presence on the screen is Ram Charan’s body, which he has crafted to perfection by indulging in intense workouts.

He often posts photos or videos on his official account where he can be seen sweating it out. Currently, the actor is holidaying on the other side of the globe, in Africa. His recent social media update proves that the fitness enthusiast has found a way to work out in an unconventional makeshift gym.

The RRR actor recently updated his fans by sharing a video which offers us a glimpse of his workout sessions in Africa. His workout comprised cardio, lifting weights and leg workout, mixed with some fun. The video begins with a still from the swimming pool which later transitions to a video clip and shows him entering the workout area out in the open. The mega-star can be spotted wearing a black T-shirt and bright, orange-coloured shorts, and workout sneakers.

Advertisement

Ram indulged in an intense workout by lifting cement and rock weights shaped like dumbbells and weightlifting sets. He followed it up with intense push-ups and leg workouts as well. Post his gym session, he joined the locals and was seen playing football with them. He also posed with the players for a group photo.

He captioned the video, “All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation"!

Advertisement

The actor had previously uploaded a reel from his Africa travel diaries. The reel offered a glimpse of the Ram Charan enjoying a drive in an open jeep where he also photographed a lioness, and cooked under the sky with the team.

Check out the reel here-

The videos are proof that the actor loves to spend his time outdoors, exploring and gaining new experiences and maintaining his body amid his schedules.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here