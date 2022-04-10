Ram Navami 2022: Foods You Can Have While Observing Fast

Ram Navami is one of the important festivals celebrated by Hindus. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, who was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Each year, Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day in the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

The week of Navaratri is observed and celebrated by observing fast through these nine days and mainly worshipping Goddess Durga. Just like every Hindu festival, food plays an important part during Ram Navami celebrations as well. During Navaratri, Hindu devotees avoid using onion and garlic in their meals. Some even observe fast throughout the nine days.

Therefore, it becomes extremely important for you to plan meals accordingly, keeping in mind the food items you can consume while observing a fast.

One of the commonly used food items during Ram Navami is Sabudana. From creating amazing munchy starters to making the main course meal, this one item is definitely a go-to for a lot of recipes.

Here are some of the food items which are commonly consumed by devotees during Ram Navami:

Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana tikkis are one of the great starters for munching on. The tikkis are prepared with potatoes and sabudana filling. Be sure to add spices and chilies according to your taste. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is one of the most commonly made dishes on Ram Navami. This one is an easy recipe and requires bare minimum work and it will certainly satiate your tastebuds. Aloo Puri

Many people eat Aloo sabzi with curd in it during Navaratri. This vrat-friendly dish is very simple and quick to make. You can also purchase Kuttu flour from the market and amplify your Aloo sabzi by making puris. Kuttu flour is used specifically by one observing a fast. Sabudana kheer

Sabudana kheer is the next in line. The festival of Ram Navami is definitely incomplete without eating kheer. People often prepare Sabudana kheer to be served after the main course and as part of dessert. Sabudana kheer is easy to make and is extremely tasty. Fruits

Fruits are always the safest option. If you do not have the time to try any of the dishes that are prepared during Ram Navami, you can opt for fruits as they are also a good source of energy and will keep you full.

