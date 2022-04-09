Ram Navami 2022: When is Ram Navami? Date, Puja Timings, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

RAM NAVAMI 2022: Ram Navami will be observed on Sunday, April 10, this year. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. The significance of the festival is to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama in Ayodhya to its king Dasharatha and queen Kaushalya in the Treta yuga. It is believed that the exact midtime of this period marks the moment of Lord Rama’s birth. Therefore, a lot of people observe 12:00 PM as the Madhyahna mark due because of the usage of western clocks, as per Drik Panchang.

As Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama, it is one of the prime destinations to visit during Ram Navami as the celebrations there are in full swing. Devotees take a dip in the River Sarayu and participate in the temple celebrations.

On Ram Navami, devotees observe fast and also worship Lord Rama’s baby form. In addition to this, people narrate the Ramayana and recite Rama Raksha Stotra.

Shubh Muhurat and Mandhyahna Timings

Navami will start at 3:53 PM on April 9, 2022 and will go on till 5:45 PM on April 10, 2022. The Madhyahna period will set in at 10:45 AM and end at 13.14 PM. The exact Madhyahna moment will be observed at 12:00 PM.

The Brahma Muhurta will set in at 4:16 AM and end at 5:02 AM. Vijaya Muhurta will set in at 14.03 PM and end at 14:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta will start at 17:58 PM and go on till 18:22 PM.

Puja Mantra:

Om Shri Ramaya Namah

Shri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama

Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rama Prachodayat.

