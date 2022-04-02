Ramadan 2022: Dos & Don'ts for the Holy Month of Ramzan

The month of April holds a significant place in the hearts of people from the Islamic community. That is because Ramadan, the holiest celebration for Muslims worldwide, begins from April 2 to May 1. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, when Muslims observe fasts for 29-30 days, ending the celebrations with the grand feasting of Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is believed that the Holy Quran was disclosed in this month to Prophet Mohammad by God. Besides observing fasts, Muslims follow some guidelines and the teachings of Prophet Mohammad throughout Ramadan. Devotees believe that this time emphasizes religious reflection, self-control, self-discipline, worship and universal brotherhood.

Here are a few things you must keep in mind in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Dos For Ramadan:

It is said that praying at least five times a day is necessary for Muslims. Muslims must be kind to the needs of the poor and underprivileged in the holy month of Ramadan, and also throughout the year. Muslims must try to memorize the holy book of the Quran and evaluate the verses they read. Muslims are expected to practice dhikr which means praying to Allah and appreciating him. Muslims should seek wellness oftheir family while praying.

Don’ts For Ramadan:

Muslims who fast in the month of Ramadan are not able to eat or drink water before the Maghrib Azan after sunset. Muslims are not allowed to smoke or forcefully vomit if they are fasting. It can break their fast. Listening to music is not acceptable in Ramadan, especially if you are fasting. Any feelings of hatred or bitterness can nullify their fast. People should focus on good things. It is assumed people on fast must not think or practice illegal activities. One should resist arguing or fighting during the month of Ramadan. It is said that it can influence the rewards given by Allah.

