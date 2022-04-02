Ramadan 2022: Start And End Dates, Time, Fasting Ritual, Sehri And Iftar Time In India

Ramadan 2022: According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzaan, is the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar, is just around the corner. Each year, Muslims worldwide eagerly wait to raise their spiritual level and surrender to God during Ramadan. In this sacred month, there are some guidelines and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad expected to be followed by all Muslims which also includes 29-30 days of fasting. Besides, it ends with grand celebrations and a feast referred to as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan 2022 Dates

This year, Ramadan begins on April 2, 2022, and will probably end on May 1, 2022. The festival of Eid will follow the next day. However, these are the tentative dates. It will be decided once we get closer to the holy month and are dependent on the lunar cycle.

Since Umrah- the pilgrimage to Mecca is encouraged during the sacred month of Ramadan, Muslims prefer to go on the pilgrimage during this month.

Ramadan Fasting Ritual

Muslims fast during the divine month of Ramadan. They are not allowed to eat or drink anything after sunrise. People eat Sehri early in the morning before the sun rises. After that, they go for the morning prayers called Fajr. After the sun sets, they break their fast during the Iftar time. After Iftar, people go for the evening prayers called Maghrib, which symbolises dusk.

Timings of sehri and Iftar in India:

It is essential to note that the sehri and Iftar schedule differs due to the sun’s position.

Delhi- 04:56 am, 6:38 pm

Hyderabad- 05:01 am, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad- 05:20 am, 06:55 pm

Surat- 05:21 am, 06:53 pm

Mumbai- 05:22 am, 06:52 pm

Pune- 05:19 am, 06:48 pm

Chennai- 04:56 am, 06:21 pm

Bangalore- 05:07 am, 06:32 pm

Kanpur- 04:46 am, 06:25 pm

Calcutta- 04:17 am, 05:51 pm

