Ramadan 2022: Why are Dates Used to Break Fast? History and Significance

Ramadan 2022: The holy month of Ramadan started on April 2. The month of Ramadan is said to be auspicious and holy for Muslims as the period reflects devotion, prayer and good deeds. During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking between sunrise and sunset. The fast begins after having ‘sehri’ before sunrise and breaks with ‘iftar’ after sunset. While Iftar consists of a variety of delicious food items, one thing that is common in most homes is breaking the fast by having a date.

Date has a special significance in Quran and is said to be a staple Iftar food without which the fast-breaking is incomplete. In Islam, dates are also believed to be sacred. Let’s look at the history and significance of the special fruit.

History of Dates

Dates, which are scientifically known as Phoenix dactylifera, are one of the oldest grown items. Dates are said to have originated from the Middle East and have more than 3,000 varieties available. If we look at the history of dates, then it is one of the oldest cultivated fruits which dates back millions of years. Various cultures have different connotations attached to dates. In Greek mythology, it has been connected to the immortal Phoenix. It is believed that just like the Phoenix bird, the date palm is also immortal. There is also a belief that in America, Spaniards introduced dates in 1765 in various regions including Mexico and California.

Significance of dates in Islam

Dates are mentioned more than any other fruit in the holy Quran. It has been mentioned 22 times in the holy book. Apart from this, many sayings from Prophet Mohammad put a light on the importance of dates in Islam. It is said that in the Quran, the Prophet states that eating seven dates in the morning every day protects one from various illnesses. Apart from this, it is also believed that the Prophet used to break his fast with only dates which are followed by the Muslims all over the world now.

In various regions of the world, the date is known by different names. It is known as khajoor in the Urdu language and tamr in Arabic.

Apart from the religious significance, dates also have science behind their use during fasting. They are said to be high in soluble fibre which fills the stomach if taken after a fast. It prevents a person from eating in excess after a daylong fast.

