Ramadan 2023: Food Tips To Keep You Healthy During The Holy Month of Ramzan

RAMADAN 2023: The ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan is a month-long series of long-hour fasting and holds great significance as it is believed that during this time, Allah revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The month, apart from being belief-heavy, is also dominated by the paradigms of food consumption.

Since fasting is the primary element in the celebrations of the holy month, abiding by a few tips and suggestions regarding a person’s eating habits can greatly affect the influence of ritualistic fasting on the body.

Here are a few food tips you can follow and imbibe to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the month of Ramadan.

Drink Plenty of Fluids And Stay Hydrated

Every day during the month of Ramadan, the fast begins right before dawn with a meal called Sehri and is broken after sunset with a meal called Iftar. Between the two meals, it is important to keep yourself hydrated and maintain the hydration levels in the body. First Come Heavy Serve

Sehri is a meal that needs to be chosen with care. You should choose foods that are wholesome and provide you with the required energy to keep you going for the entire day. Try and include some complex carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables, chickpeas, lentils, etc. so that you are equipped with long-lasting energy. Balance Your Last Meal

The traditional and healthy way to break the fast and begin with Iftar is eating dates, an excellent source of fibre. You can include lean meat, fish, and plenty of vegetables, to balance the level of necessary vitamins and vital nutrients. However, make sure you do not overeat and eat your bites slowly. A Pinch Of Salt

Excess use of salts in your meals can counter the effects of healthy eating. Increased amounts of sodium in the food can make you uncomfortable in the gut and can also cause bloating during your fasting period. Say Yes To Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great way to induce an influx of good bacteria into the body. As a result, it aids in digestion and keeps the stomach light for the entire night. Preferably, yoghurt must be a part of your table while breaking the fast with iftar.

