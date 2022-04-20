Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Sehri and Iftar Timings for April 20-21

RAMADAN 2022: The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most important times for the Islamic community around the world. The holy month began on April 2, which will culminate on May 2 with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day. During this month-long period, followers of Islam observe fast or Roza. Those who observe Roza during Ramadan wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with a meal called iftar.

The month of Ramadan is auspicious and sacred to all believers of Islam. The strict fasting means drinking no water and eating nothing during the day. Hence, it is only during sehri and iftar that one can eat and gain the energy to observe the strict fasting.

Advertisement

The dates of this holy month are dependent on the lunar calendar, and it varies each year. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

If you happen to be observing Roza during this period, here are the timings for sehri and iftar for Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday: Iftar timing is 06:50 PM

Thursday: Sehri timing is 04:26 AM; Iftar timing is 06:50 PM

The end of Ramadan month is marked by Eid-al-Fitr when people break their fast and celebrate with a feast.

It should be noted that Ramadan or Ramzan as it is called in some places, originates from the Arabic word, ‘ramad’, which means scorching heat of the sun. Followers of Islamic religion believe that it was during this period that Allah revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Fasting is observed by the believers to remember and commemorate this sacred revelation. During the time of Ramadan, it is said that believers give utmost priority to spiritual cleansing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.