Sri Ramakrishna’s 186th birth anniversary is celebrated on March 4 this year. He was awarded the title of ‘Paramahamsa’ by his Vedantic guru Totapuri, a naked monk from Punjab. The spiritual guru was born on February 18, 1836. However, his birth anniversary is observed on Dwitiya Tithi during the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, the occasion falls on March 4.

Ramakrishna Jayanti: Significance

The 19th-century saint was remembered for his kindness and devotion and is well-known for his simple explanations of Hindu philosophy, which attracted followers. Ramakrishna was born as Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay in a Brahmin family in Hooghly, West Bengal. He gained respect and affection from his devotees who wanted spiritual enlightenment. He was a devotee of Goddess Kali and dedicated his life to worshipping the Goddess at Dakshineshwar temple.

On his birth anniversary, take a look at some of the inspirational quotes by the saint:

1. God is in all men, but all men are not in God; that is why we suffer.

2. Finish the few duties you have at hand, and then you will have peace.

3. The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.

4. Unalloyed love of God is the essential thing. All else is unreal.

5. Longing is like the rosy dawn. After the dawn out comes the sun. Longing is followed by the vision of God.

6. The goal of human life is the realization of the ‘ultimate reality that alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions.

7. The ‘ultimate reality’ is one, but it is personal as well as impersonal and is indicated by different names in different religions.

8. The ‘ultimate reality can be realized through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true in so far as they lead to the same ultimate goal.

9. Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the ‘ultimate reality; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance.

