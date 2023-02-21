Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes by Ramakrishna Paramhansa

RAMAKRISHNA JAYANTI 2023: Ramakrishna Paramhansa, the famous social reformer, saint and religious leader, from West Bengal simplified complex spiritual teachings into simple terms that were easier for people to understand. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, his birth anniversary falls on Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month. This year, the 187th birth anniversary of the most popular 19th century saint will be observed on February 21.

Ramakrishna was born in the hamlet of Kamarpukur in West Bengal, in 1836 to Khudiram Chattopadhyay and Chandramani Devi. Ramakrishna’s parents are thought to have experienced premonitions and spiritual encounters that foretold that their son would be a spiritual leader one day.

Ramakrishna held the opinion that the educational system was designed to teach students how to make profits and sustain themselves in this world while teaching them little or nothing about spiritual practices and their importance in life. He was well-versed in the religious scriptures like the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the Bhagavata Purana

Ramakrishna Paramhansa, an ardent follower of Goddess Kali, was a revered religious figure and he was instrumental in the resurrection of Hinduism in West Bengal.

Inspirational quotes by Ramakrishna Paramhansa

“It is the mind that makes one wise or ignorant, bound or emancipated." The goal of human life is the realisation of the ‘ultimate reality’ which alone can give man supreme fulfillment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions. Only two kinds of people can attain self-knowledge: those who are not encumbered at all with learning, that is to say, whose minds are not over-crowded with thoughts borrowed from others; and those who, after studying all the scriptures and sciences, have come to realise that they know nothing. Never get into your head that your faith alone is true and that of others is false. Know for certain that God without form is real and that God with form is also real. Then follow whichever faith appeals to you. Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the ‘ultimate reality’; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance. Many good sayings are to be found in holy books, but merely reading them will not make one religious. Through spiritual practices, man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over the past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God.

