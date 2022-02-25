Ramdas Navami 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and All You Need to Know About Marathi Poet

Sri Ramdas Navami is celebrated on the Navami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month every year. This year, the auspicious Hindu festival is falling on Friday, February 25. The day is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of the Marathi Saint, Samarth Ramdas. Sri Ramdas Navami will begin at 03.04 pm on February 24 and will be in effect till 12.57 pm on February 25.

Who was Samarth Ramdas?

It is believed that on this day, the 17th-century poet and Saint left his physical body to merge with the supreme power. At a young age, Sri Ramdas took the path of spiritually. He was a devotee and a follower of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. The spiritual leader wrote many short poems which highlighted the reality of life and were very meaningful.

The power of Saint was such that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also followed him. They both spent a lot of time together and Sri Ramdas acted as a guide for Shivaji. He showed him the path of God.

One of the popular literary works of Sri Ramdas was Manache Shlok. His work is still recited by the people of Maharashtra. He showed the path of self-realization to people. In the last days of his life, he went to Satara. He spent his last days there in a fort which is now known as Sajjangarh fort. His samadhi is still located in the fort.

Ramdas Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi

Every year, on the occasion of Sri Ramdas Navami, lakhs of people from various parts of the country visit the Sajjangarh fort. Apart from this, the ardent followers and devotees of Samarth Ramdas leave their homes two months prior to the festival. They visit various places and ask for charity from people. The charity which they receive, in turn, is used to decorate the Sajjangarh Fort and celebrate the festival.

People worship Saint Ramdas and keep fast from sunrise to sunset on the day of Sri Ramdas Navami.

