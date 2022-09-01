Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Make For The Perfect Couple In Matching Outfits

Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj recently attended the wedding party of famous fashion designer duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. The actor was twinning in cream-coloured outfits with his wife, and the two gave major couple goals at the wedding function.

The beautiful couple stood out with its regal looks and is winning the internet after photos from the function were shared by friends and family. Fans are rooting for the adorable pair as their photos speak of the love they share.

While Rana has deleted all posts from his Instagram account, his wife shared glimpses from the wedding where she posed with him for the camera. She captioned the post as, “The cherry to my icing!" and tagged Rana’s account. She added the hashtags, ‘only love’ and ‘AMKR’. The second hashtag referred to ‘Arpita Mehta Kunal Rawal’.

Miheeka’s post was all about the stunning looks of the couple. Rana was dressed in an embroidered kurta and matching-coloured bottoms with a turban. On the other hand, Miheeka wore an ivory lehenga-choli with heavy embellishments. She took a tassel dupatta and completed her look with a heavy necklace and earrings.

Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj also shared photos from the function where Miheeka is seen with Rana and the rest of her family members.

Apart from working with the designers in closely associated industries, Rana and Miheeka are also related to them as family members. Miheeka’s brother Samarth Bajaj is wedded to Kunal Rawal’s sister Sasha Rawal Bajaj.

Miheeka also took to her account to share photos with her friends and wish the newly-married couple all the best for the new phase of their life. Miheeka and Rana tied the knot on 8th August 2020 and recently celebrated their second anniversary.

