Rare And Interesting Facts About Everyone’s Favourite Guava

Guava is a fruit rich in vitamin C and also contains abundant antioxidants, potassium and fibre. Consumption of Guava is beneficial for a healthy heart, blood sugar level, digestive system and weight loss. Apart from these health benefits, there is a lot of other information related to Guava which is not known. This article curates interesting information related to Guava.

Guavas contain 4 times more fibre than pineapple. It also has four times more vitamin C than an orange.

India has over 27,000 tons of pink Guavas every year. These Guavas are now being affected due to climate change. Unpredictable weather and heavy rainfall have led to an unprecedented low reduction in their yield.

Nothing much is known about the origin of Guava. Central America or Southern Mexico stepped forward with their claims over the origination of Guava. According to reports, it is said that Portuguese colonisers carried it from the New World (North and South America together) to the East Indies. It was adopted as a crop by Asians. Guavas were then transported from the Pyramids of Egypt to the Coasts of France.

There is an interesting story related to Guavas in Philippines mythology. It is said that Guava was once considered a forbidden fruit in Philippines mythology. A young boy wanted to feed a beggar and he had Guava, an inedible fruit. That boy prayed to the Forest Gods. Forest Gods were impressed by his kindness and turned Guava into a desirable fruit.

In Columbia, a dish of Guava pastes and cheese is enjoyed with great relish. Combined with Cuban bread, it is the most delicious recipe in Columbia. In South Africa, they are consumed as a part of luscious breakfast flakes. They are also consumed as puddings, jams and in other forms.

