Rare Disease Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

RARE DISEASE DAY 2023: Every year, the last day of February is observed as Rare Disease Day, all over the world. The international day helps raise awareness among the public and policymakers about rare diseases that affect a small percentage of people across the world. As the name suggests, this day highlights how patients get affected by such uncommon diseases, and why there’s a need for better social support. Take a look at the theme of this year’s event, its history and its significance.

Rare Disease Day 2023: Theme

Advertisement

As per the official website for the rare Disease Day campaign, there are two themes for the event this year. The first one is “Share Your Colours," which is a continuation of last year’s theme. The second is “Light Up For Rare." The themes urge the patients, the general public, leaders, world governments and other policymakers to let go of the stigma associated with rare diseases.

The themes also urge all the stakeholders to collectively help the patients and their families combat the ailments by creating mass awareness, encouraging others to be alert and to come forward and help such patients.

Rare Disease Day: History

Rare Disease Day was formed in 2008. It was the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) which coordinated and observed the day on February 29, 2008. It was marked on this day, as February 29 is a “rare" day and only occurs every four years.

Advertisement

This event was observed in many European countries as also in Canada, via the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders (CORD). That year was also the 25th anniversary of the passing of the Orphan Drug Act in the United States to help develop medicines for rare diseases.

Rare Disease Day: Significance

Advertisement

Rare Disease Day is significant because it highlights advocates to raise awareness about rare but debilitating illnesses. In India, a ‘National Registry for Rare Diseases’ has been created by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). In 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 to deal with the management and examination of such rare diseases.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here