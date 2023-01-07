Home » News » Lifestyle » Rashmika Mandanna Looks Absolutely ‘Khubsurat’ in a Stunning Red Lehenga: Pics Inside

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Absolutely ‘Khubsurat’ in a Stunning Red Lehenga: Pics Inside

Rashmika Mandanna dressed for a lovely photoshoot in a stunning red lehenga and deep-neck blouse set. Her fans dubbed the artist "Khubsurat." Read here to know what the actress wore 

Let Rashmika Mandanna's most recent photoshoot serve as your source of inspiration if you're having trouble choosing what and how to attire.
Like the traditional six yards, lehengas will always be a staple of our traditional wardrobes. It is the ideal outfit for a low-key puja at home or for attending wedding season festivities. The fashion statement must already be at the top of many of your mood boards given the current shaadi season. If you’re having trouble deciding what to wear, let Rashmika Mandanna’s most recent photoshoot serve as your source of inspiration. On Instagram, the actor’s stylist posted images of the actress wearing a brilliant red embroidered lehenga ensemble. During their wedding celebrations, any future brides who adore tradition but aren’t afraid to add a little modern flair can choose to wear this outfit.

Lakshmi Lehr, a famous stylist, shared photos from Rashmika Mandanna’s photo shoot on her Instagram page on Friday. “All dreamy in red [heart emoji]," she wrote as the post’s caption. The outfit, which is from the Mishru couture 2023 range of clothes, consists of a deep-neck shirt paired with a lehenga and a matching dupatta. Rashmika’s admirers showered her with appreciation for her flawless appearance in the comments area. “Khubsurat," one person wrote. “Looking gorgeous nation’s crush," said another. See her classic avatar for yourself in the images below.

Rashmika’s red sleeveless blouse has a midriff-baring cut hemline, a large plunging sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, flower applique work, and sequin accents. She paired it with a matching lehenga that had an A-line form, a floor-grazing hem, dori ties embellished with embroidered tassels, and elaborate thread and sequin floral embroidery.

To finish off the lehenga ensemble, Rashmika wore a matching net dupatta with embroidered patti borders and sequin embroidery draped over her shoulder. The actor selected identical jhumkis, stacked gold bracelets, and a statement ring as his accessories.

Rashmika’s final glam picks were a delicate bindi, a soft red lip colour, light eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, thickened brows, and radiant complexion. The traditional appearance was finished off with side-parted open, wavy hair.

