Home » News » Lifestyle » Rashmika Mandanna's Rs.5.5K Floral Printed Dress Is A Must Have If You Are Visiting The Beach Soon

Rashmika Mandanna's Rs.5.5K Floral Printed Dress Is A Must Have If You Are Visiting The Beach Soon

What do you think of her look, goals or not?

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 18:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Rashmika is exuding proper beach vibes in this outfit. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rashmika is exuding proper beach vibes in this outfit. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rashmika Mandanna is currently vacationing in the Maldives and is giving the fashion critics quite a few noteworthy looks, or should we call them lewks? Her sartorial choices of beach-appropriate clothes are being massively praised.

On her last day on the island, she wore a pink and purple-hued, thigh-high slit dress that had tie-up straps. She tied her hair in a ponytail and accessorised this no-makeup look with classic black shades, red flip-flops and golden hoops.

She took to social media to share her look with her fans and wrote, “Much needed getaway comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!"

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Rashmika’s followers have been gushing over this look of hers, while one wrote “There is no one as beautiful as you" another fan commented by saying, “You can never go wrong with your awesome looks," and well we sure agree with both.

This subtle yet stunning summer dress that has a square neckline which will highlight your collarbones, is from the brand Summer Somewhere and costs Rs. 5,590.

Here is a screenshot from the website.

Advertisement

                                                           Top Showsha Video

According to speculation, the actress was vacationing with her rumoured beau, actor Vijay Deveraonda and it is believed that all these stunning photographs are actually taken by him.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: October 13, 2022, 18:37 IST
last updated: October 13, 2022, 18:46 IST