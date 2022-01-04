Rashmika Mandanna’s Variations With Monochromes Make her the Perfect Style Icon, See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna has got the nation’s attention not just because of her acting chops but also because of her impeccable style. And as streaming platforms list her films in their top ten lists, on Instagram, her followers keep increasing. One look through her profile and you will realise that monochromatic outfits bring out the best in her. Moreover, the Telugu and Kannada superstar knows how to find the perfect balance between the two binaries and hit the sweet spot.

Here, with the decision to pair a white sleeveless crop top with a stylish pair of white pants, her effortless style comes to the fore. And just to top it off, a white blazer with a golden zing in the form of neckpiece, earrings and rings, completes her look.

In this second instance, the classic leather jacket is Rashmika Mandanna’s perfect ally. This black leather jacket gives her a rustic look with an added charm of the ‘good girl gone bad’ aura thanks to a neatly pulled back ponytail.

Rashmika Mandanna hits it home with this perfect ensemble that epitomises her mastery over pulling off monochromatic outfits. In this picture, Mandanna skilfully gives a glittery touch to the look which can derail easily if not done properly. Nevertheless, with the glittery sequined pants with a white top, and her hair styled in soft waves, she shows us how it’s done.

And in the age of the paparazzi, no one forgets the street style candids. In this picture, notice how Rashmika Mandanna has the perfect background as well. The blacks – a tee, the jacket, the boots and the shades, with the perfect addition of the blue denim jeans, elevates her look effortlessly.

