Ratha Saptami 2022: Date, Significance, History, Snan Muhurat, Rituals, and All You Need to Know

>Ratha Saptami 2022: Dedicated to Lord Surya, the Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month is also called Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami. It is widely believed that on Ratha Saptami, Lord Surya started enlightening the whole world. Also considered the birth day of God Surya, the day is also known as Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami. Ratha Saptami is considered highly auspicious, just like Surya Grahan is for Dan-Punya activities.

Devotees on this day worship Lord Surya and observe fast in anticipation to get rid of all sins. As per common belief, there are seven types of sins, knowingly, unknowingly, by body, by mind, by words, in current birth and in previous births. These sins are believed to be swept out by offering prayers to Lord Surya on this day.

Ratha Saptami 2022: Date

This year, Ratha Saptami will be observed on February 7, Monday.

Ratha Saptami 2022: Snan Muhurat

The shubh muhurat or auspicious timing for taking a bath (snan) is between 04:28 AM to 05:57 AM.

Ratha Saptami 2022: Tithi timings

The Saptami Tithi begins at 03:07 AM on February 7 and ends at 04:45 AM on February 8.

Ratha Saptami: Rituals

One of the important rituals is Ratha Saptami Snan, which should be completed during the Arunodaya period. The period prevails for about one and half hours before sunrise. Devotees believe that they will be able to get rid of all types of ailments and diseases by taking a bath before sunrise. For the same reason, Ratha Saptami is also called Arogya Saptami.

Taking a bath in a river or a water body is preferred over taking a bath at home. After this, Lord Surya is worshipped during sunrise by offering Arghyadan. It is an activity, which includes offering water from a small Kalash (pot) with folded hands while facing the sun. One should light diya of pure ghee and keep kapoor, dhup, and red flowers. One may be bestowed with good health and prosperity by observing these rituals on Ratha Saptami.

Ratha Saptami: Significance

According to the legend, Sage Kashyapa and Aditi welcomed their child, the Sun God on this day. The twelve wheels of the chariot of the Sun God depict each zodiac sign. Also, the seven horses signify the seven colours of the rainbow. Another school of thought suggests that the seven horses represent the days of the week.

