Raveena Tandon Wears her Desi Pride as She Nails Salwar Kameez Look

The 90s era was all about defining new fashion trends. Raveena Tandon, who created history with her yellow saree from ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ is setting fire with her latest fashion outfits. She is bringing back the good old shimmer. Her style is all about that extra bling and shine which makes her stand out from the crowd. Recently, she shared a photo of her in a black salwar kameez on Instagram, giving us boho vibes. Pairing the look with oxidised jewellery and hair tied in a bun, the actress was looking like a true ‘desi girl’.

Wearing a Karishma Khanduja outfit, she captioned the picture, “Most of the days I wear my #desipride." The traditional mirror work embroidery on the neck was lifting up the suit giving it an embellished look.

A few days back, Raveena also shared a transformation video on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen transforming her outfit from a black hoodie to a shimmery bold pink crop top and skirt. Sharing the look, she captioned it, “Jumping into 2022."

Raveena’s stylist, Surina Kakkar, surely knows how to bring her fierce personality into her outfits. She can be seen carrying a carrot red crop top having a mirror and colourful gota embroidery paired with a sharara and red cape. She completed her look with bold lips and neutral make-up.

Fans reacted to the picture with compliments and showered love.

Apart from the majestic traditional looks, the actress can also carry bold western outfits with much ease. In one of her pictures, Raveena flaunts an emerald green front slit gown making for a powerful and bold look. The beautiful shining gown is designed by Neeta Lulla.

On the work front, Raveena has made a grand comeback through her thriller web series Aranyak which was released last month on Netflix.

