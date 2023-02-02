The Ravi Pushya yoga will be in effect on Sunday, February 5. Ravi Pushya yoga is considered a very auspicious period and whatever work one sets out to do in this yoga is said to reach its goal successfully. People believe this time to be great to organise auspicious events such as marriages, the inauguration of businesses, buying gold, vehicle worship, buying a house, etc. Ravi Pushya yoga increases wealth and prosperity. Tirupati astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava sheds light on the exact timings of yoga and the importance of the same.

Ravi Pushya Yoga 2023 timings

Advertisement

The Ravi Pushya yoga will come into effect from 07:07 am on February 5 and end at 12:13 pm in the afternoon the same day. The Sarvartha Siddhi yoga and Ayushman yoga will also be in effect around the same time and after that, the Saubhagya yoga will be in effect. Magh Purnima is also on the same day. All these auspicious yogas make the day great for holding important pujas and events.

According to the panchang, when the Pushya Nakshatra occurs on a Sunday, the yoga formed is Ravi Pushya yoga. The yoga is extremely auspicious and also goes by the name Ravi Pushya Nakshatra yoga.

Ravi Pushya yoga is great for buying gold and silver jewellery, vehicles, property and more. Shopping for things in this yoga leads to positive development and increases wealth. It is considered great to start a business in Ravi Pushya yoga.

Sunday is the day to worship the Sun god and the Ravi Pushya yoga falling on this day only makes it more auspicious. Offer water to the Surya Bhagwan on this day and put red sandalwood and jaggery in water and offer “arghya". There will be an increase in wealth and an improvement in fertility and mental prowess.

Advertisement

Choghadiya Muhurta of the day 05 February 2023

Shubh-Uttam: 07:09 AM to 08:30 AM

Char-Normal: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

Advertisement

Benefit -Unnati: 12:35 PM onwards Amrit-Sarvottam: 01:56 PM

to 03:18 PM

Shubh-Uttam: 04:39 PM to 06:01 PM

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here