Read These Facts Before You Embark On Your Weight Loss Journey

There are endless reports about diet plans and exercises that are considered beneficial, available online. Different websites will lead to contradictory answers and leave you utterly confused. You may be left asking questions like what to eat, how much to eat, what food to avoid, and how long should you work out to burn the extra calories. With so many varied opinions, it may become difficult to make a decision. In this article, let’s take a look at some of the facts that you should keep in mind before embarking on your weight loss journey-

One of the most common misconceptions about losing weight is that you will have to let go of all your favourite foods. When you are trying to lose weight, keep a check on the portion size. Eat small amounts of your favourite food to keep the calorie intake low. For weight loss, you need to keep a track of your calorie intake and burn more than you are eating through food or beverages.

Advertisement

Bread, pasta, and rice are fattening food items. Wrong. These are grain products that aren’t always fattening. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 recommends the intake of grains for a healthy diet. Instead of refined grains, opt for whole grains like brown rice, whole-wheat bread, cereals, etc as whole grains have iron, fibre, and other essential nutrients that your body requires.

If you are working out for a longer time period, it will count as a proper physical activity. This is another common misconception. As per the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd edition, one should be active for at least 150 minutes each week by indulging in moderate-intensity exercises like brisk walking, jogging, etc. Figure out ways to include short bouts of physical movement/activity in your daily routine.

Include dairy in your diet. Dairy products are rich in proteins that our body needs to build muscles and has calcium for the bones. Milk and yoghurt are known to have Vitamin D as well. It is a common misconception that dairy products are fattening. Our body requires fat but in low quantities as fats have more calories. To lose weight, make sure you eat a balanced diet that has all the nutrients.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here