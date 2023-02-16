Beer is one of the oldest and most beloved alcoholic beverages in the world, with a history that dates back thousands of years. Over time, different styles and flavors of beer have emerged, each with their own unique taste and characteristics. One of the great things about beer is that it can be brewed at home, giving beer lovers the chance to experiment with different ingredients and techniques to create their own unique brews. From classic styles like beer sangria to more experimental beergarita, here are some ideas that will provide you with plenty of inspiration to take your beer recipes to the next level.

Six Fields Collins by Santanu Chanda, Head Bartender at Home-Delhi and also awarded as the Bartender of the Year (India) – 2022

Ingredients:

Six Fields Blanche (Belgian-style wheat beer), Star Anise, Cloves & Mace, Soy Sauce, Gin, Malic Acid & Saline and Dry Mint Soda

Recipe:

Six fields beer, Belgian-style wheat beer cooked with star anise, cloves and mace along with soy sauce. Chill the mixture with an ice bath. Once it is chilled add 100 ml of infusions into a mixing glass Add 30 ml of gin, 3 dashes of malic, and saline Stir them well At last top it up with dry mint soda.

Beer Sangria

A super easy beer cocktail recipe with equal deliciousness as the original wine sangria drink, a citrus beer sangria hits the perfect beverage sweet spot between fruity flavours and frothy beer.

Ingredients:

Six Fields Cult (Belgian Style Strong Wheat Beer), Vodka, 1 Large Grapefruit, 1 Large Orange, 1 Large Lemon and Pineapple Juice

Recipe:

1. Combine sliced fruit, pineapple juice and vodka in a medium sized container. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, but overnight is recommended.

2. When you’re ready to serve, combine Six Fields Cult with fruit mixture in a large pitcher.

3. Serve over ice and enjoy

Beergarita

One of the most fun DIY beer-based cocktail recipes you can try is a Beergarita, which is exactly what the name suggests. Refreshing with the classic flavors of beer and tequila, a Beergarita is our pick for Valentine beer cocktails.

Ingredients:

Can of Kotsberg Pils, Tequila, Cointreau, Concentrated lime juice, salt and ice cubes

Recipe:

Rim the glass with salt. Salt enhances the sweet and sour flavors in the drink, and gives you that classic margarita flavor. Take that tequila, lime juice, Cointreau and stir it together in the mixing glass. Add ice and pour in chilled Kotsberg Pils. The beer adds just the right bubbly carbonation to this classic drink.

Shandy- Strong & Smooth

A strong lager, GodfatherSuper8 mixed with vodka, lemon juice, and ginger makes for a refreshing cocktail this Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients: 4 cans of Godfather Super 8 beer (Strong lager), 4 lemons, 1teaspoon-grated ginger, handful mint leaves, 1/4cup agave nectar & Vodka.

Recipe:

Juice the lemons, add ginger, vodka, and agave to the pitcher and mix well. Fill a clean beer glass with half a can of Super 8. Top it up with half a pint of lemonade. Garnish with lemon slices and mint. Serve.

