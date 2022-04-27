Reasons Why Sabja Seeds Must be Consumed this Summer

As the temperature is soaring day by day, our body’s need to keep hydrated and cool is also increasing. And, it becomes crucial in summer to keep our health and nutrition in check, therefore we must focus on including the summer-friendly food items in our daily diet.

Apart from taking hydrating antioxidant-rich seasonal fruits, we must not overlook some seeds that are loaded with several health benefits and also keeps the calibre to cool down your body. One such seed is sabja or basil seeds, which are commonly known as falooda seeds, and are extremely ideal for such scorching heat. Keeping its health benefits in mind, Ayurvedic expert Dr. Dixa Bhavsar took to her Instagram account to drop a video where she detailed the benefits of basil seeds and how one can consume them.

While posting a video, in which she demonstrated how to consume basil seeds, Dixa penned down a long note to inform that “these nutrient-dense seeds" are also known as “Tukmaria seed." Adding that the “basil plant is native" to our country, she said, “It is also called sweet basil but is different from the Holy Basil or Tulsi, which is common in every Indian household and credited for its immunity-boosting properties."

Detailing the health benefits of the seeds, she revealed that they are extremely rich in proteins, crucial fats, and carbohydrates. Not only this but also the protein content carried by basil seeds is higher than chia seeds. She said that because of their no calories quality they are also considered the “Asian superfood".

As these seeds are rich in fibre and mucilage, they are very helpful “in lowering constipation by promoting bowel movement, induce satiety, is diuretic (wonderful for UTI), detoxify kidneys and helps in weight loss by the slow conversion of starch into blood sugar." Talking about the ayurvedic quality of basil seeds she said that in taste they are “madhur (sweet)", have a post-digestive effect (vipaka), and have amazing “cooling potency (shita virya)". She added that they are ideal for summer because of “Vata-pitts shamaka".

While listing the health benefits of basil seeds, Dixa added that they are not limited to the list only:

Help in weight loss (it is an appetite suppressant). Basil seeds control blood sugar. They give relief from constipation. Help in treating acidity & heartburn. Basil seeds are good for skin & hair. Is extremely helpful in UTI Helps in reducing estrogen levels (so best for women with excess bleeding issues)

How to consume?

One of the most effective ways to consume them is by soaking 1-2 teaspoons of basil seeds in water overnight. You can even soak them 20 minutes before and drink them every day.

She concluded by cautioning children and pregnant women that they must avoid consuming the seeds. This is because basil seeds lower the estrogen level in the body. She suggested that pregnant women must consult their doctor before involving it in their diet. She added that there is a possibility that young children might choke on the seeds if they aren’t mixed well.

