Reasons Why You Must Not Skip Muskmelons This Summer

While the scorching heat makes it important for us to keep an eye on the hydration quotient of our body, the summer season delivers the solution for the same itself. The only positive factor about the summer season is that it brings along delicious juicy fruits like muskmelon among others.

The importance of staying hydrated during summers needs no new introduction, but rarely anyone has informed us about the health benefits that muskmelon provides, apart from keeping you hydrated. Realising the importance of spreading awareness regarding the health benefits of the scrumptious muskmelon, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on her official Instagram account, wherein she penned down a long note in the caption to detail the benefits.

While dropping a picture of muskmelons that had “Food in Focus: Muskmelon" written on it, Lovneet wrote in the caption, “Muskmelon aka kharbooja is a popular summer fruit which is loved by everyone. But as much as we love its taste, do you know it is also loaded with immense health benefits?" Then she pointed out several nutritious factors about the muskmelon in a listicle form:

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Keeps heart healthy:

She began by informing the netizens that muskmelon “keeps the heart healthy", as they are “rich in potassium" which aids in “reducing the blood pressure" and therefore leads to a healthy heart. Not just this, but “adenosine" present in this delicious fruit has the “blood-thinning properties" that automatically reduce the risks of cardiovascular ailments.

Good for your eyes:

Muskmelons are rich in beta-carotene which is amazing for proper eye functioning, helps in good eyesight, and age-related vision problems. It “sharpens the eyesight" along with reducing “the risk of developing cataracts". It is also rich in Vitamin A which is good for certain eye problems.

Prevents kidney stones:

Lovneet said that oxykine, which is an extract of muskmelon, “has proven qualities of curing kidney disorders and stones." Owing to its high water content, “it also cleanses the kidneys"

Eases menstrual cramps:

Muskmelons have “anti-coagulant property" that is responsible for dissolving the “clots and easing the muscle cramps."

The nutritionist concluded by saying that you must not miss out on the goodness of this wonderful fruit.

