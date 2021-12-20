Recipe: For a Healthy, Quick Breakfast, Nothing Better Than This Oats Porridge

People usually skip breakfast, for most of the time they are running late for office or work. However, doctors say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and hence should not be skipped. Preparing breakfast in the morning is a headache for some people, but now there is nothing to worry about. You can enjoy your morning breakfast with a dish full of vegetables prepared from oats. The best part? It can be made in a few minutes.

Here’s the recipe for the low-calorie oats dalia, which can be made instantly in just 10 minutes:

Ingredients:

2 cup oats

Peas

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped tomato

2 finely chopped green chillies

1 cup tomato puree

Lemon juice

Salt

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp mustard

1 tsp desi ghee

Oats Porridge easy recipe

To make oats porridge, first, pour the desi ghee in a cooker or pan and heat it.

Add mustard seeds and keep the gas on low flame and stir it until it turns light brown.

Now add finely chopped green chillies and finely chopped onions and fry them

After this, add finely chopped tomatoes and cook it until the whole is turned to light brown on low flame

Now add pea, tomato puree and turmeric powder to it.

Add oats and other spices and mix it well and fry lightly on medium flame.

At last, reduce the flame and add 4 cups of water and your low-calorie oats dalia is ready to eat.

Now, you can serve it on a platter with frozen peas and vegetables on your Oats Dalia. After serving it on a plate or bowl, add finely chopped green coriander over it. You can also pour desi ghee over it or chutney, sauce or curd.

