Recipe: Learn to Make Sanjeev Kapoor’s Healthy Dhoklas with Oats and Ragi

Festive season is incomplete without an assortment of sweet and spicy dishes. You have to side-line your health-conscious self and enjoy the lip-smacking food. The sight and taste of soft, succulent dhoklas will only make you drool. But what if we tell you that you can give it a healthy twist while retaining its original taste and enjoy the dhoklas guilt-free. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is at your rescue. The chef shared an easy recipe for making juicy dhoklas using oats and ragi. And it is no news that both oats and ragi have health benefits.

>Check out Sanjeev’s recipe here:

>Here is the list of Ingredients required for dhoklas:

Finger millet (ragi) flour - 1 cup

Oats, powdered - ½ cup

Skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal) flour - ½ cup split

Yoghurt (dahi) - ⅓ cup

Salt as per taste

Cumin powder - ½ tsp

Red chilli powder - ½ tsp

Ginger-green chilli paste - 1 tsp

Baking soda - ½ tsp

Oil for greasing - 1 tbsp (go for cholesterol free)

>Ingredients for Tempering:

Oil - 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

White sesame seeds - 2 tsp

Green chllies (which have been slit in the middle) - 1-2

Curry leaves - 6-8

Sugar - 1 tsp

Chopped fresh coriander leaves – for garnish

>How To Cook?

>Step 1: Put finger millet flour, split skinless black gram flour, oats powder, yogurt and 1¼ cups water in a bowl and whisk it till a smooth batter is formed. Cover and set the batter aside to ferment for 6-8 hours.

>Step 2: Add salt, red chilli, ginger-green chilli paste, cumin powder, and baking soda. Mix it well.

>Step 3: Take a dhokla thali and brush it with some oil.

>Step 4: Add 1 tbsp oil into the batter too and mix it well. Pour the batter into the greased thali.

>Step 5: Heat sufficient water in a steamer and place the thali into the steamer basket. Cover the steamer for 12-15 minutes.

>Step 6: Remove the thali. Allow it to cool slightly.

>Step 7: Scrape the sides of the thali (with a light hand) and cut into squares.

>Step 8: To make the tempering, take a pan and heat oil in it. Add mustand seeds and let it splutter. Now put sesame seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, sugar and mix it well. Pour ¼ cup water and stir it. Pour this tempering onto the dhokla.

Garnish the dhokla with coriander leaves. Serve it with green chutney.

