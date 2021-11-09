Recipe: This Detox Cold Infusion is a Sure Shot Remedy for Many Problems

There is nothing better than a 100% easy natural remedy for multiple issues. What if there was one magical ingredient to cure acidity, burning sensation, fever, excess thirst? Yes, there is one sure shot remedy to treat all of the above and more. All you need is one ingredient — coriander seeds. The infusion of these seeds can holistically relieve you of many issues you may be facing in your body.

According to Ayurveda Doctor and co-founder of The Kadamba Tree, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, “Dhanyaka Hima/ cold infusion of coriander seeds when drunk in the morning with a little quantity of rock sugar or just plain helps you relieve burning sensations in any party of your body."

These issues include hot flushes, burning urination and burning in hands and feet, among others. The cold infusion of coriander seeds can also relieve excessive thirst, indigestion, abdominal pain, worm infestation, and make you feel satiated, cleanses and detoxes all the bodily channels.

>On Instagram, she posted a video to demonstrate how to prepare this magical detox drink:

Properties:

Rasa (taste): kashaya (astringent) and tikta (bitter) Guna (qualities) : laghu (light), snigdha (unctuous) Virya (potency): ushna (hot) Vipaka (post digestive taste): madhura (sweet) Effect on Dosha: Tridoshahara, balances all the three Doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha)

Recipe:

Take one part of crushed coriander seeds.(Eg: 25 gms) Add six parts of water (Eg: 150 ml) Keep it covered overnight or for 8 hours. Next morning, strain and mix with a little quantity of rock sugar & have it on an empty stomach.

>Here’s how to make the cold infusion of coriander seeds:

Consumption:

Quantity of 40-50 ml with half a spoon of sugar can be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. Can also be taken daily twice or thrice in quantities of 10 to 30 ml with rock sugar. One batch can be stored in refrigerator and consumed within two days. One can consume it over a period of six to eight weeks.

Finally, Dr Bhavsar suggested one should consult an ayurvedic doctor first to comprehend the reason behind your ailments.

