Reconnecting With Old Friends Boosts Mental Health, Says New Study

There are friends and there is family, but there are friends who become family. While growing up, you may have a zillion of so-called “friends" but you need to filter the real ones and that only happens with time. And if you get them, trust us when we say, don’t let them go. Just don’t.

Some people have a very large friend circle, while some may have a small circle of a select few. It hardly matters, all that matters is having some real friends. Quality over quantity.

Have you ever wondered when you last met your besties? Ever thought about when you last hugged your friends?

According to a Healthline story, a recent study found that reconnecting with old friends is incredibly good for people’s mental health. The mental state improves significantly as a result of this.

Not only that, but a phone call, email, or text message can improve one’s mental health. The value of longtime acquaintances has grown even more after the Corona epidemic. Because of the corona, the majority of people have had to deal with mental health issues. The elderly are more vulnerable to these issues. Even minor changes can help mental health in this situation. This is true for people of all ages.

Well, the pain is real and we all can relate especially after the waves of a pandemic where everything went online, starting from ordering groceries to all those skype meetings with your buddies. We ended up losing connections slowly with them. It may sound strange to hear but this affects our mental health.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there has been a 25 per cent increase in cases of depression and anxiety worldwide due to the Coronavirus. Many studies have revealed that adults aged 50 and above have experienced mental health issues, especially during the pandemic.

Since the pandemic has taken a back seat (not fully) can we get some cheers for our besties and plan a get-together with them? Why not? Old friendships have a profound effect on mental health and the studies are saying these things out loud.

