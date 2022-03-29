Recovered COVID-19 Patients Can Suffer From Nerve Damage, Suggests Study

COVID-19 has changed everyone’s life. The pandemic has affected our immune system badly. Many people who had suffered from COVID-19 faced many other complications even after recovery. Recently, a study has found that COVID-19 can lead to nerve complications called peripheral neuropathy.

The study published in the Journal of Indian Association of Study of Pain tried to correlate the COVID-19 illness and the occurrence of pain and nerve conditions. After conducting the study on 1556 COVID-19 patients, researchers revealed that the disease can be linked with the risk of increased pain peripheral neuropathy symptoms. However, the symptoms of the nerve condition started showing only after 90 days of recovery from COVID-19.

Let’s understand in detail peripheral neuropathy and its symptoms.

Advertisement

What is peripheral neuropathy?

Peripheral neuropathy is a nerve condition in which the nerve connecting the brain and spinal cord gets damaged. The peripheral nervous system is responsible for sending signals from the brain and the spinal cord to the rest of the body. However, when the peripheral nerve gets damaged the brain signals get distorted leading to multiple symptoms.

What are the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy?

Numbness, fatigue and weakness in the body

Jabbing pain in muscles

Lack of coordination and falling

prickling or tingling in your feet or hands

prickling or tingling in your feet or hands Digestive issues

Urination problem

Burning sensation in the body

Paralysis (in extreme cases)

What are the causes of peripheral neuropathy?

Peripheral neuropathy generally occurs in people who have a history of chronic autoimmune diseases. Apart from this, diabetes is also one of the common causes of nerve disorder. While the disease generally occurs due to the underlying medical conditions, it can also be caused due to accidental injuries, consumption of toxic substances, deficiency of Vitamin B and Vitamin E in the body, allergic reaction to some medicines and alcoholism.

If you are experiencing unusual symptoms post-Covid, then you must consult your doctor immediately.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.