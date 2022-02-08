Recovered From Coronavirus? Watch Out For These Post-Covid Complications

Even after recovering from the Covid-19 infections, many people face the symptoms of post-Covid complications. What’s worrisome is that these complications can be life-threatening if not diagnosed or treated properly.

In the first and second waves of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people succumbed to death within a few days after recovering from the virus owing to post Covid-19 complications. In such a situation, it is important to understand what precautions you should take after you have recovered from the Coronavirus infection.

According to Dr Hemant Vishwakarma, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Chandan Hospital, Lucknow, patients should be cautious for the next three months even after recovering from the Covid-19 infection.

There is a high risk of post-Covid complications in patients during these three months. While some of these patients witness minor issues, others deal with serious complications that could prove fatal. Experts suggest keeping a watch on a few symptoms after recovery from Covid-19 infections.

Coronary thrombosis

Coronary thrombosis is a condition in which blood clots develop in the lungs. These blood clots can sometimes block the veins of the lungs, preventing blood flow. This condition can prove fatal if not treated properly.

Clots in the blood can affect any part of your body, including your heart and brain. If these blood clots reach the brain, then a patient could suffer a stroke.

Blood clots also frequently clog the arteries of the heart, resulting in a high risk of heart strokes in patients recovered from Covid-19.

>Pulmonary fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis is another dangerous post-Covid syndrome. It is caused by damage or injury to the tissues of the lungs. Patients with pulmonary fibrosis would face difficulty in breathing and can even die if not treated early.

Some other post-Covid complications include prolonged cough, fast heartbeat, exhaustion, depression, loss of appetite and insomnia.

Dr Hemant Vishwakarma also advises post-Covid patients to pay special attention to their diet and suggests to have foods that contain a high amount of protein. He also said that people who have recently recovered from Covid-19 infection should do regular breathing exercises and yoga.

They should listen to their favourite music, talk to loved ones and watch their preferred TV shows to avoid anxiety and depression.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

