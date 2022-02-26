Recovering From Covid-19 Weakness? Here Are Five Yoga Asanas To Get Your Fitness Back On Track

Even in COVID-19 cases with the mildest of symptoms, weakness and fatigue caused by the virus has been the biggest roadblock to complete recovery. People continue to experience a lack of energy, disturbance in the sleep cycle, forgetfulness and other such symptoms despite testing negative of the virus.

Celebrity Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has suggested some simple ways to defeat such symptoms of post-Covid-19 recovery. Parwani who had trained Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and many others shared a list of simple yoga exercises that would help people deal with the lingering weakness of COVID-19 recovery. She, in an Instagram post, suggested the asanas and performed them. The asanas are meant for boosting immunity and lungs capacity can be performed even by beginners.

Bitilasana

Parwani begins by suggesting the bitilasana. To perform this asana, you first need to bring your body on all fours with the shoulders positioned about the wrists and hips above the knees. Keep the back flat and parallel to the floor with the tops of your feet resting on the mat. Now, inhale air while rolling the shoulder, dropping the belly into the floor and looking up at the ceiling.

Marjaryasana

Marjaryasana is also known as the cat pose. For this, first you need to get on all four and exhale while pulling your middle and upper back to the ceiling. Next, drop your head down while relaxing your curve

Baddhakonasana

Parwani suggests that the baddhakonasana or the butterfly pose deal with post-COVID-19 weakness. Sit in an upright posting with the side straight and soles of the feet together, drawing them in toward yourself. Next, hold the top of your feet or ankle to create create a stretch in the inner thighs.

Uttana Shishosana

First, take a tabletop position (all fours) and crawl your hands away from yourself. Simultaneously, keep your forehead resting on the mat keep the knee directly under the hips and toes supporting you.

Pawanmuktasana

The last asana in Parwani’s suggestion is the pawanmuktasana or the wind release pose where you have to lie down on your back hug the knees into your chest.

Have a speedy recovery!

