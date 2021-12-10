Red Hot Brides: From Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam, Stars Who Chose to be Brides in Red in 2021

The colour red symbolises many emotions. Love being the most favourite one! And giving red a fashionable name this wedding season were 2021 red-hot Bollywood brides. Kicking off December weddings with a lot of love and gratitude, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan on December 9th.

>The December Bride: Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

Dressed in a Sabysachi red bridal lehenga, the actor paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has styled Katrina Kaif on various occasions, wished the actress on Instagram. Mentioning Katrina’s love for the colour red, Ami wrote: May you always stay happy and blessed you beautiful girl. You deserve all love and happiness and more always there for you my darling. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 So happy to see you wear your favouritest colour ever (sic)."

Well, red is not just Katrina Kaif’s favourite colour, 2021 saw an array of brides take the traditional red and put their own spin to it. Here’s a look at some celebrity brides who looked radiant in red.

>The November Bride: Patralekhaa Advertisement

Keeping it classic and beautiful, actor Patralekhaa’s red tulle embroidered buti sari by Sabyasachi was a fairytale in the making. She paired it with an embroidered veil, which had a Bengali verse inscribed on it. It read: Aamar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomorpon korilam," which roughly translates to: “I give to you my soul filled with love." The actor married Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh.

>The June Bride: Yami Gautam

Celebrating age old traditions with a whole lot of red was actor Yami Gautam’s wedding ensemble. As per reports, the actor chose to keep her wedding festivities minimal and chose to wear her mother’s red sari on her big day. Handcrafted with love, the sari featured an array of motifs and was paired with an embellished red veil which added sparkle to her overall look.

>The February Bride: Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, who kicked off the wedding season in Bollywood earlier this year, picked a Varanasi silk brocade sari in red. Designed by label Raw Mango, the sari featured floral barfi jaal with butas. She paired the red sari with a silk blouse and organza odhani featuring chand buta motifs hand embroidered in zardozi. The actor who believes in sustainable living took to Instagram on World Handloom Day, and shared her picture draped in her wedding sari and wrote: There is so much to love, respect and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!! Have you ever witnessed our master craftsmen/women at work? It is easily one of the most spellbinding processes. The precision and fluidity with which those hands and feet move so perfectly synchronised with the rhythm of the loom creating poetry in motion…These craft forms are ours to celebrate everyday On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let’s come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let’s appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics. (sic)." So, if you are a bride who wants to thread the sustainable way, then Dia’s look could be the perfect mood board for your wedding preparations.

In the past too, Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose the traditional red for these respective wedding ceremonies as well. So, this wedding season keep it red, keep it radiant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.