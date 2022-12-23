Red or White? What’s Your Christmas Wardrobe Going to Look Like? 

Just like Christmas is incomplete without Santa Claus, one cannot do without the festive colours of white and red. The solid colours have their own fan following and make for fun shades when picking outfits to adorn during Christmas.

Off late Bollywood actresses such as Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Shanaya Kapoor among others have been adding festive cheer in shades of white and red. Here’s a look at some styles you can opt for this festive season, and celebrate it in your favourite shade: red or white.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has been painting the town red in this sizzling hot co-ord number. The outfit featuring a crop top and figure hugging skirt with a slit on the back, makes for a chic yet sexy number this Christmas. You could throw on a blazer or pair the skirt with white knitted top to add to the festive cheer. Accessorise with your favourite jewellery and keep it stylish with a pair of pumps or even white sneakers.

Malaika Arora

Now there’s a thin line between white and ivory. A shade card for brides to be, and if you are someone who wants to have a white Christmas, then this marshmallowy gown is perfect for you. Malaika Arora in Rachel Gilbert’s ivory gown features an off-shoulder sleeve layered over wide straps.

Pooja Hegde

Nothing beats a sexy red sari and Pooja Hegde just proves that the colour and drape are a perfect match. Looking stunning in Arpita Mehta’s red tiered saree and pleated blouse, the organza and silk silhouette comes with a ruffle belt. You can pair the saree with a shimmery blouse to add some sparkle to your Christmas look or you can wear the blouse over white flared pants and throw on a blazer to give it a western look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s white knitted dress is a perfect celebration of a casual and chic style. The eyelet detailing around the waist, the minimal knife pleats on the bottom and the side slit make it a fun easy-breezy look for Chritsmas. Throw on a denim jacket over this sleeveless white dress or wear a cardigan with Chritsmas-inspired motifs or embellishments.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Red is fiery, flamboyant and full of drama and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Rami Kadi couture gown exudes all of it. Looking stunning in the ruby red structured gown, the actor paired it with a dramatic silk satin duchesse cape featuring bell sleeves. The shimmery gown and the extravagant cape is sure to make a fashion statement when you make an entrance at your Christmas party.

