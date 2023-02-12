Prostate cancer is a disease that affects many men, and the risk of developing it increases with age. Other risk factors include having a family history of prostate cancer and a diet high in fat. There is evidence that certain dietary choices can help in reducing the risk of prostate cancer. Plant-based food, low-fat diet, and the consumption of lean proteins are crucial for lowering prostate cancer risk, especially among those who are already susceptible to certain risk factors.

Take a look at some food items you can integrate into your diet to reduce the risk of this deadly cancer.

Fatty Fish: Fatty fish are a powerhouse for Omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to improve prostate health. They are also a great source of lean proteins. Consider including tuna, salmon, trout and herring in your diet.

Cruciferous vegetables: These are vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and kale which have elements that are broken down into compounds called isothiocyanates. These have anti-inflammatory properties that prevent cell damage and cancer.

Legumes and soybeans: Legumes and soybeans contain active plant compounds called phytoestrogens that have been shown to reduce risk of prostate cancer. Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans are a great source of protein, fibre, and vitamins and minerals and have been associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes have also been shown to have a positive impact on reducing the risk of prostate cancer. Tomatoes contain a powerful antioxidant called lycopene, which is responsible for giving tomatoes their red colour. Lycopene has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and has been linked to a reduced risk of several types of cancer, including prostate cancer.

Nitrate-rich foods: Green leafy vegetables and beetroots are rich in nitrates, which the body breaks down into nitric oxide. NO is essential for blood circulation, heart health, and exercise efficiency. There are chances it might have protective effects against cancer.

Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse for zinc. An optimal amount of zinc levels is necessary for improving prostate health and male fertility. This is the reason that you should include pumpkin seeds in your diet.

