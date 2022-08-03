Reducing Sugar Level To Rich In Antioxidants, 5 Healthy Benefits Of Plum

The delicious juicy fruit, plum from the family of apricots, peaches, and nectarines is not just healthy but is also beneficial for health. The succulent fruit belongs to the Rosaceae family, which also has almonds in its seed. The fruit in India is popularly known as the Aloobukhara. It can be consumed dried and is also used in jam-making and other delicacies.

The fruit first grew in China thousands of years ago. Then plum made its way to Japan, parts of Europe, and America. Today, more than 2,000 varieties grow all over the world. The juiciest fruit is a package of health benefits. The vitamin C in plums helps the body to heal, build muscle and form blood vessels. Other than these here are the health benefits.

Rich in Antioxidant

Plums contain high amounts of antioxidants that help prevent damage caused by free radicals in the body. The substances present in the fruit protect the body against cell and tissue damage that can lead to diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer.

Lowers Sugar Level

Plums are one of the best options to keep your blood sugar level under control. Individuals who are pre-diabetic or have type 1 or 2 diabetes can eat plums as a sugar alternative.

Strengthen Bone Health

As per the study done by Oklahoma State and Florida State Universities Research, people who consumed fruit, Vitamin D and calcium supplements have shown signs to improve bone density in their spine and forearms.

Constipation Relief

Plums and their juice are known for their ability to relieve constipation. The prunes and plum are high in fibre and are mostly insoluble, which means it does not blend with water. It is also important to keep in mind that consuming too many at once may also lead to side effects like diarrhoea.

Decreases Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Regular intake of prunes or plums may help promote fluidity of blood in the arteries. This safeguards the heart from cardiovascular diseases like stroke, heart failure and other related diseases.

