Regina Cassandra's Take On A Little Black Dress Is Classic Yet Sexy

Little Black Dress or the LBD has been a classic fashion garment worn by pop culture icons over the years. Most recently actress Regina Cassandra aced the LBD look which she shared in an Instagram reel last weekend.

The 31-year-old actress was spotted in the black dress by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. The Stacy Hand Embellished Mini Dress priced at Rs 26,000 came with a V plunging neckline and delicate hand embellishment.

The back of the dress also featured a triangle cut out adding drama to the outfit. The dress also featured classic and sexy puff sleeves.

STACY HAND EMBELLISHED MINI DRESS

The Rocket Boys actress completed the look with a pair of black pumps. She left her styled hair open with soft waves and wore a pair of studs to complete the look.

The LBD look was introduced to the fashion world by French designer Coco Chanel. The look made the colour black, previously worn only when in mourning, fashionable.

In 1926, Chanel introduced the LBD through an illustration in the October issue of American Vogue. Her artwork depicted a long-sleeved, knee-grazing black dress.

Today it may seem that Chanel’s take on the LBD was quite conservative, but at the time it was showcased to the world, the dress challenged the contemporary understanding of women’s fashion.

American actress Audrey Hepburn made the black dress her own with her appearance in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Princess Diana made the black dress a symbol of retribution with her iconic revenge dress.

Since its inception, the LBD has undergone myriad transformations and interpretations.

It is a classic dress for a cocktail party and a garment that may never go out of style. Why? The LBD can be styled and worn in numerous ways and leaves it to your imagination and style interpretation.

