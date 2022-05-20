Reheating Cooking Oil: 4 Harmful Health Effects of Reusing Cooking Oil

Indian cuisine is undeniably mouthwatering and delightful. People never say no to delicacies, regardless of the occasion or the day. But have you ever thought about the oil these are cooked in? It is very common in Indian kitchens to fry foods in previously used oil, whether inside or outside. This common kitchen practice may save you time and even money, but it may also be the source of your body’s high levels of inflammation.

According to FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), reheating cooking oil causes the release of toxic substances as well as an increase in free radicals in the body, which causes inflammation and a variety of chronic diseases. As per FSSAI guidelines, re-heating should be avoided, and reusing the oil a maximum of three times is permitted to avoid the formation of trans-fat.

Besides, an expert also reveals his view on reusing cooking oil. Let us take a look at what he says.

Dr Soumyadeep Mukhopadhyay, Lab-In-Charge in Mitra SK Food Testing Services, believes that “the number of times that one can safely reuse it depends on what kind of food is being fried in it, the kind of oil it is, what temperature was it heated to, and for how long," as reported by Hindustan Times. In a conversation with the publication, he also explained the health risks associated with reheating oils.

Now, read on to learn more about the risks of reheating cooking oil.

Increases Blood pressure: As per Dr Mukhopadhyay, the chemical composition of the frying oil used changes with time and releases free fatty acids. Repeated use of fried oil can result in compound toxicity, lipid deposition, oxidative stress, hypertension, atherosclerosis, and other health problems.

More acidity and indigestion: Consumption of resued oil may increase the risk of acidity, a burning sensation in the stomach, throat problems, and other health problems. So, if you have more acidity than usual, avoid eating roadside junk and deep-fried foods, stated Dr Mukhopadhyay.

Increase Cholesterol levels: When oils are reused, the amount of trans fatty acids increases. Dr Mukhopadhyay said that some of the fats in oil change into trans fats when heated to high temperatures and trans fats are unhealthy fats that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Elevate the risk of cancer: Reheating cooking oils increases the presence of carcinogenic substances such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) and aldehydes, which have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and inflammation in the body, as per Dr Mukhopadhyay.

