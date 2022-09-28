Reinvent Your Home With A Nature-Inspired Maximalist Home Decor

Nature is known to make us feel good, calm, and at peace. Similarly, many home decor mimics the elements of nature to add tranquillity and a sense of peace. Earthy neutral colours, handmade artefacts, sustainable décor, and natural and organic textures are what biophilic decor is all about. While minimalistic home décor had become the norm recently, the maximalist trend has also made a comeback with a modern flavour. Today, maximalist home decor is about layering with textures and patterns, playing with colours and objects that appeal to you. You can choose natural elements for the maximalist trend to feel more connected to nature at home.

Here’s how you can reinvent your home with nature-inspired maximalist designs

Advertisement

Natural Light

Your home should receive ample sunlight, whether directly or diffused. Arrange your seat or reading nooks or workspace near windows or skylights.

Wall Paint / Wallpapers

Instead of a pastel shade of blue or white to make a room look soothing, add patterns to your walls so that it looks like you are one with nature. Calm and tranquillity can be added by leafy patterns in shades of greens. You can also opt for muted and natural tones. Use your wall as a canvas to showcase large landscape paintings or photos, floral wallpaper, wall murals, etc.

Mimic nature with your furniture

Instead of a sleek and polished design, look for wood furniture that has natural contours, wood grains, or knots.

Natural Elements

Advertisement

Add natural elements or fibres like bamboo, stone, jute, etc. You can add bamboo baskets or bamboo light holders. You can add macrame wall hanging to your walls as well.

Add actual ‘greens’

The best way to connect with nature at home is to bring nature inside. You can do this by adding small planters of succulents, bamboo, bonsai, peace lilies, or snake plants. You can add it to your kitchen, washroom, bedroom, study, or even living room.

Water element

Another important element of nature is water. Try to simulate the sight and sound of water inside the home by adding a small water fountain. Water fountains are Vaastu Shastra approved.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here