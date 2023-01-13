'Rekhaji Is a Timeless Epitome of Grace', Manish Malhotra While Speaking on His Makeup Line and Everything Beauty

Having spent more than 30 years in the fashion industry, Manish Malhotra chose to start anew in 2018 by experimenting with skincare and makeup with MyGlamm. Nobody understands the nexus between the fashion and beauty industries better than Manish Malhotra, the most celebrated designer in B-town and in India. The designer is of the opinion that “whether it is couture, accessories, or makeup, it should be an extension of your personality." He has changed the face of fashion in cinema with his extraordinary exquisite looks in classics like Dilwali Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, K3G, and Kalank, among others.

The high fashion base range from Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup includes an indulgent primer, concealer, foundation, and compact powder that perfectly achieve that flawless goddess-like matte finish. This collection follows a series of robust ranges in eyeshadows, Hi-shine lipsticks, eyeliners, and nail paints from his beauty brand Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup, exclusively by MyGlamm. Read on to find out what the genius has to say about all that is beautiful.

Advertisement

Excerpts from the interview:

Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup, has been around for four years. What do you think about the decision you made after being in the business for so long and how is it going today?

Fashion and beauty are both extremely intertwined industries. I really feel like makeup, hair and jewellery can make or break an outfit. I constantly want to add a lot more dimension within the genre of what I do, and makeup naturally fits into this journey. Makeup is my way of enabling consumers to enjoy a little bit of luxury every day. Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm has been around for 4 years now and it’s been an exciting journey and we are really proud of all that we have achieved so far.

Advertisement

2. What were the main criteria you used to decide on the components for the recently launched face makeup line?

Advertisement

With our recent launches, including the Long Stay Powder Matte Lipstick and the new Long Stay Luxury Face Makeup Range, we have aimed to marry the best of skincare and makeup. The range introduces you to the start within. The confident, glamorous diva who was born to own every moment, as we are here to empower you and celebrate your infinite glory because a life starring you is meant to be celebrated in luxury. The most important component for me is quality- the way the products feel on the skin is very important to me. They must feel luxurious. And to top it all, they’re vegan, toxin-free, and consciously crafted.

3. Why should the new big range be a must-have for women and men today, in your opinion? Who is that one celebrity whom you have thoroughly enjoyed getting decked up for a film and which are the project that you are really looking forward to?

Advertisement

The Luxury Long Stay Face Makeup Range is not just a collection but an experience for consumers who want to achieve a flawless and glamorous makeup look. The range introduces you to the star within. It encourages you to celebrate every second of every day. We’ve made it to empower you, your dreams, your desires and your aspirations.

Advertisement

Rekhaji is one of my favorites; she embodies beauty and glamour, and is a timeless epitome of grace and effortless style. I am working on multiple nexts at this point of time because my next move is global expansion of my ventures and take them to newer heights. I am also planning to fulfill my childhood dream of a directorial debut. As of now everything is in process and you need to keep an eye to see what’s next.

4. Which cosmetic element from Manish Malhotra’s line is his favourite?

Besides the Luxury Long Stay Face Makeup Range, I love the Long Stay Powder Matte lipsticks we’ve recently launched in 12 gorgeous shades. Along with this I would also recommend the Hi Shine Lipstick, 24hr Kajal Eyeliner and 9-in1 Eyeshadow. These all products are so versatile and a must have for your makeup vanity.

5. How do you relate to the fact that such a makeup brand was launched after you had your own label for 13 years and been in the film industry for 28 years? Why did you think it was crucial to introduce everyone to a fresh, high-end, and classic cosmetic line?

It sprung from a desire to make the Manish Malhotra Universe more accessible. Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup is the first ever beauty portfolio from an Indian design house. Fashion and beauty go hand-in-hand; these are the two categories that complement each other well. Venturing into the beauty space felt like a natural next step for me to offer something new to my audience.

6. What is your beauty philosophy, and would you like to share it with the world as the founder of Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup?

My philosophy is quite simple; whether it is couture, accessories or makeup, it should be an extension of your personality.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here