Rekindle the Intimacy in Your Relationship With These Tips

We have often heard that for a happy, healthy, and long-term relationship, communication is the key. But at the same time, intimacy is also important. To keep your relationship going, a strong physical and emotional connection is required between the partners. It is what keeps the romantic spark alive. If the connection is lacking, it can lead to loneliness and a disturbed relationship.

According to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, scholars have classified intimacy into 4 types - physical, emotional, cognitive, and experiential.

Physical intimacy is the proximity between the couple which includes touching, holding hands, hugging, kissing, petting, and sexual activity. Emotional intimacy usually develops after a certain level of trust has been established. Cognitive or intellectual intimacy occurs when two people exchange and share thoughts, and ideas, and have similarities or differences in opinions. Experiential intimacy is described as when two people involve themselves together in new activities. The shared experience creates a bond and brings a couple close. In case the intimacy factor is lacking in your relationship, here are a few tips that can help you.

Try out something new

Getting out of a daily routine and trying out something new will get you excited and will reignite the spark in the relationship. It can be learning something together, engaging in an activity, or trying out something new in the bedroom. The excitement generated can create stimulation and will help you bond. Hug each other often

Making physical contact like hugging or kissing can help you stay connected with your partner. Affectionate touching has many health benefits like a decrease in blood pressure. Hold hands, cuddle, kiss or just give a hug. Go on dates together

Make time to be with your partner in a different environment where you both are each other’s centre of attention. Go on a date outside as this will give you both a chance to dress up, flirt, and have fun together without any distractions from home or work. Have each other’s back

Support each other through the highs and lows of life and have each other’s back always. Be a good listener. Communicate and put down your phone and make your partner feel heard and seen.

