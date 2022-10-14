R|Elan With United Nations In India Presented The Circular Design Challenge Winner Pieux's Kaleidoscopic Visual Techniques

Winner of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge in partnership with United Nations in India, at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI’s ‘Pieux’ by Pratyush Kumar, brought a great sustainable fashion experience on the ramp. The award-winning collection made use of deconstructed and reconstructed old clothes, that infused more life into the garments. The presentation was showcased on Day 2 of the Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre, India’s largest & foremost venue for marquee exhibitions, conventions, and social events and located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Inspired by the incredible world of life under the microscope, Pieux showcased the theme Illusion in their collection at the event. For creating illusion in pleats they worked on the concept of lenticular print. The collection captures the details and intricacy visible under the microscope through different techniques like pleating, weaving, eco-friendly digital printing and 3D printing.

Advertisement

When it came to the foundation of the collection, the brand opted for materials like CARTEX (100 per cent Upcycled carpet waste handloom textile), R|Elan™ Greengold (100 per centRecycled polyester made from post-consumer PET Bottles), R|Elan™ Greengold + R|Elan™ Feelfresh Fusion Fabric (100 per cent Recycled Polyester with added anti-microbial properties), GRS certified recycled nylon, GRS certified recycled Polyester and organic cotton to create garments as well as footwear.

Keeping the silhouettes oversized and comfy there were chunky sweaters with interesting weaves and patterns. Duel long-sleeves appeared under wide kimono ones, while the buttonless jacket with narrow lapels and large patch pockets had a medley of wild prints and colours. Detailing came in the form of angular zippered necklines for blousons, knit cuffs for sleeves, loads of colour/pattern blocking as well as directions that pointed to interesting construction and drafting techniques.

Fashion that is faithful and concerned about the environment has a lasting effect on the trend charts and the “Illusion" collection by Pieux was the ideal offering for buyers whose thoughts are on the right sustainable path.

Advertisement

Mr Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head – Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “At Reliance we always strive to enhance use of sustainability and circularity concepts in our products, and we have noticed similar zeal in Pratyush Kumar’s mesmerising Pieux collection at this world class Jio World Convention Centre. We are overwhelmed to see the extensive use of R|Elan’s having varied properties aesthetically used in a single collection, imparting sustainability, anti-microbial properties to the collection".

Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, said, “Innovations from the Circular Design Challenge and Sustainable Fashion Day are helping unlock circular solutions like sustainable materials, conserving water and converting waste fabric into beautiful clothes, as well as uplifting marginalized communities and demonstrating that fashion can be a driver of responsible production, consumption and the 2030 Agenda – but we need to scale up urgently."

Advertisement

Pratyush Kumar, Pieux, added, “Our collection ILLUSION was successfully depicted with the help pleats and prints for our athleisure pieces. The association with CDC has been amazing. It gave me the recognition as a circular label. Winning CDC also helped me with the procurement of future of fabric, R|Elan. The exposure that I got because of Circular Design Challenge has been brilliant. It also provided me a platform to showcase my work which is nothing less than a dream."

Advertisement (DISCLAIMER : Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here