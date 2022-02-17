Relationship Tips: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Intimacy

Intimacy is important for a healthy relationship that includes both physical and emotional intimacy. It strengthens emotional bonding and increases love for each other. According to Mindbodygreen.com, a lifestyle portal, intimacy is a broad concept that everyone describes differently. If you want to be intimate with someone, you must first establish a connection with that person.

There are 12 different types of intimacy and each one of those is a way for us to connect and nurture trust with our partner. However, you should be aware of some facts to improve the emotional and sexual intimacy in your relationship.

The 12 intimacies in human life include:

1) Recreational intimacy

2) Communication intimacy

3) Aesthetic intimacy

4) Work intimacy

5) Commitment intimacy

6) Creative intimacy

7) Conflict intimacy

8) Spiritual intimacy

9) Intellectual intimacy

10) Emotional intimacy

11) Sexual or physical intimacy

12) Crisis intimacy

Irrespective of how you connect, there is one area of intimacy that you and your partner can concentrate on as you foster your relationship. Being able to express your emotions is a form of emotional intimacy. Being emotionally intimate with someone builds the trust and confidence between the two individuals. The ability to express your thoughts and feelings as a couple strengthens your bond.

Sexual intimacy builds a strong emotional bonding between two partners. When two individuals openly discuss their needs and desires, their sexual intimacy enhances.

It is also common for partners to have different views about intimacy as everyone has his or her own perspective on it. Individuals view the world via the lenses of their past behaviours, experiences and relationships. These things have an impact on how one feels about intimacy. By meeting the intimacy requirements of your partner, you are exhibiting that you are determined to listen and act on his or her needs.

