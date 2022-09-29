Relationship Tips: How To Be a Good Listener to Your Partner

No relationship is easy to manage, let alone a romantic one. However, making it easy by learning to grow with your partner and keep the relationship healthy is something all of us strive for. A crucial component of a healthy relationship is listening. You need to make your partner feel heard by listening to whatever they have got to say. This requires time and effort. Often, we try to solve any issue that our partner faces rather than just being there for them when they want to share. Our fixing nature often disrupts their emotions, and they feel like they are doing something wrong rather than feeling that something has gone wrong with them.

According to Relationships Australia, practising ‘active listening’ is important to become a good listener. According to the website, “Active listening is when you hear the complete message being communicated by the other person, not just the words being said."

Some tips to be a good listener are:

Eliminate distractions – Make sure you pay full attention to your partner by stopping whatever you are doing and do not encourage any interruptions.

Use body language - Make eye contact, lean in, smile and nod regularly to make your partner feel that you are understanding every word they utter.

Withhold judgement – Do not judge your partner based on the scenarios they explain. The fear of judgement can lead to them not communicating anything with you and bottling up their feelings and emotions.

Ask questions – Make sure you ask questions wherever you feel you are unable to grasp something. It is important to thoroughly understand what your partner is feeling to make them feel comfortable.

Summarize and repeat what they said – When they have finished talking to you, summarize everything they have said and repeat the details back to them so that they can be sure you hear them well.

Following these steps will ensure that you become a better listener which would in turn help your partner confide in you in the future.

