Relaxing Foot Massages May Be Key To Good Sleep And Much More

There’s nothing like a relaxing massage after a long tiring day. Working through the day, our legs are often left with stiffness and pain due to excursion. A good foot massage in such a situation can take all pain away. They not only reduce pain but aid in combating stress. Offering insight into the many benefits of foot massages, Dr Vara Lakshmi Yanamandra, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Holistic sciences like Ayurveda, consider the feet as an important organ of well-being."

Advertisement

Improves eyesight

As per Astanga Hridaya’s ayurvedic philosophy, our feet hold 4 essential points that are related to our eyes. Massaging the feet regularly helps to improve your eyesight, and vision and soothes the eyes.

Balances Vata

Our feet hold many blood capillaries and nerve endings that are governed by the movement of Vata. She suggests, massaging the feet helps with guiding the vata in the right direction.

Improves blood circulation

Advertisement

Because most of us lead a sedentary lifestyle, our muscles rarely get exercise. Wearing tight or uncomfortable shoes don’t help with circulation. Massage stimulates blood flow, a 15 to 20 minutes daily session of massaging before going to bed can significantly improve blood circulation in the legs and feet.

Good sleep

A good foot massage not only relaxes our tired feet but also reduces stress too. It can put you to sleep faster than a pill.

Foot Health

Finally, massaging improves foot health and strengthens the joints and muscles of the feet. It also aids in conditions with circulation problems like diabetes and keeps away from skin problems like dryness, cracked heels and sores.

How to massage your feet?

Dr Vara Lakshmi suggests the right way to do foot massaging. She says, “Take a little amount of warm oil and gently massage into the soles of your feet. Start from your toes and move down towards the heels, slowly rubbing and pressing the foot."

She recommends using warm oils like sesame and Brahmi for massaging. One should avoid massage on active wounds, cuts, scrapes or while having an acute infection.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here