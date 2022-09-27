Reliance Centro: Reliance's New Fashion & Lifestyle Departmental Store Opened in Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, today announced the launch of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro. The first Reliance Centro store was launched today in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Reliance Centro is aimed at democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands!

Reliance Centro’s core offerings are curated to make it the one stop fashion destination for all the fashion conscious mid-premium segment customer. For the fashionistas of New Delhi, Reliance Centro is sure to appeal to their evolving tastes and meet the need for high definition fashion, through all seasons and for all ages.

Reliance Centro store at Vasant Kunj embraces modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to today’s consumers. With wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories the offering is designed to cater to every occasion – from parties to festivals to wedding, making Reliance Centro the preferred fashion destination for all needs.

Shoppers in Delhi can now look forward to a uniquely special and superlative shopping experience for trendy fashion with a wide range of products catering to Women, Men and kids.

This 75,000 sq. ft. store, which is one of its kind store in this region, is a complete departmental store with range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family.

This new shopping destination has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion at amazing prices. The inaugural offer to get Rs 1500 off on shopping worth Rs.3999 or get Rs.2000 off on shopping worth Rs Rs.4999 and above.

Residents can head to the Reliance Centro store at Vasant Kunj for the joy of a great shopping experience!

About Reliance Retail Limited

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of ₹ 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Reliance Retail is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed amongst the fastest growing retailers in the world in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.

