Relish This Never-Heard-Before Rajasthani Aate Ki Sabzi; Recipe Inside

The state of Rajasthan boasts of a plethora of dishes, ranging from spicy starters to mouth-watering sabzis delighted with chutneys, achars and papad. Due to the climatic conditions, scarcity of water and vegetation, the state has witnessed the evolution of unique cooking styles — different from other Indian cuisines. A wide variety of delectable Rajasthani dishes from Dal-Baati-Churma, and Bikaneri Bhujia to Mangodi Ki Dal, have garnered popularity among foodies. One such unique recipe is Aate Ki Sabji. We all eat chapatis made from wheat flour, but have you ever tried making aate ki sabzi? Well, this delectable cuisine was, once upon a time, only made for the royal families of Rajasthan. Let’s know the simple method of preparing this recipe.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 4 cups, tomato - 4, curd - 1 cup, green chili - 4-5, coriander leaves - 3-4 tsp, cumin - 1/4 tsp, turmeric - 1/2 tsp, coriander powder - 1 tsp, red chili powder - 1 tsp, black pepper - 1/2 tsp, kasuri methi/fenugreek - 1 tsp, asafoetida - 1 pinch, ginger - 1 inch piece, cardamom - 1, cloves - 3-4, bay leaf - 1, oil - as needed, salt - as per taste.

Recipe:

Sift 4 cups of wheat flour in a vessel. Add water and knead the dough. Cover the dough and keep it aside for half an hour. Take another bowl of water and wash the dough until the thick solution stops coming out of it. Place the dough on a sieve and press it with a round flat object so that the remaining water drains out. Keep it aside for 10 minutes and cut the kneaded dough into small rectangular pieces.

Now take water in a vessel and keep it for heating. When the water starts boiling, add these pieces and boil it for about 20 minutes, turn off the gas and take out the pieces on a plate.

Deep fry these dough pieces in oil till they become golden brown and crispy. Now take another pan and heat 2 tbsp of oil in it. Add spices like cardamom, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and asafoetida and fry them. When the aroma starts coming out, put finely chopped tomatoes, ginger, and green chillies, and add turmeric, coriander powder, chilli powder and kasoori methi to it. Cook the gravy till the oil separates, mix the curd and let it cook for some time. Add water according to the thickness of the gravy.

Once the gravy boils well, add deep-fried dough pieces and salt as per taste. Let the curry cook for 1 to 2 minutes and garnish it with green coriander leaves. The delicious-spicy Aate Ki Sabji is ready! You can serve the curry with paratha or rice.

